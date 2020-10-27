Weed Firm 2: Back to College by Manitoba Games.

The sequel to the now-legendary weed rising journey, Weed Firm: RePlanted, that includes the subsequent stage in weed promoting simulations.

In this plant sport you’ll:

• Cultivate your pot farm empire with a number of strains of marijuana, together with the well-known White Widow and Purple Haze, in addition to the amazingly potent and very lovely Alien Weed

• Meet and promote pot to a spread of eccentric clientele akin to Jane the stripper, Luni & Durte the rap duo, Sandy & Mandy the Cheerleaders, Ian the DJ, Rasta Bob, a crew of weed loving aliens, and plenty of extra!

• Grow your pot farm empire and customise your store with a collection of things that can assist kick up your buzz in addition to preserve you protected from intruders

• Defend your stash from the native Gangbangers and discover artistic methods of shaking off corrupt cops and federal brokers who’re able to bust up your develop store.

• Expand your operation to the nice open air and past. What will you discover contained in the RV? Diversify your online business with blunts, rosin dabs, wax, and a wide range of edibles!

In this follow-up to Weed Firm: RePlanted, the favored role-playing weed rising and dealing journey, expelled botany scholar Ted Growing heads again to his Alma Mater. This time he is not there to hit the books, however somewhat to cover out from the cops who’re sizzling on his path. Ted units up his pot grow-op in an deserted fitness center and will get right down to doing what he does greatest: cultivating and promoting hashish. You get to be Ted as he expands his pot farm! Feel your pulse rising as Ted tries to maintain his buzz up whereas rising his empire and promoting to an ever-increasing shopper base that calls for R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

