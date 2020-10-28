Funimate – Music Video Editor

Ranked #1 on the App Store in additional than 100 international locations!!!

Awesome video editor with nice results

Funimate is the best to make use of and most enjoyable video editor for creating superior music video edits. With its patent-pending know-how, you’ll be able to create superior movies with by no means earlier than seen real-time results. You can simply share the enjoyable on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Musical.ly or Flipagram and amaze your mates.

Touch Magic: Make coolest movies by drawing results on the display. Lots of results to select from: fireball, hearts, glitters and tons extra

Text Magic: Add lyrics of the music to your video with many textual content results like neon lights, colours and lots of extra. Perfect outcomes assured.

Effect Mix: Tons of Real time music video fx, so as to add skilled contact to your movies.

Sound Magic: Tons of sound results on your movies: sparkle, applause, magic wand.

FUNIMATE PRO SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS

Funimate Pro affords the next auto-renewing subscription:

Weekly: $2.99 with 7 days free trial

These costs are for customers in United States. Prices might fluctuate relying on the nation of residence and could also be transformed to the native forex.

Payment on your Funimate Pro subscription shall be charged to your iTunes Account at affirmation of buy. Your subscription will robotically renew and your account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval. You can flip off auto-renew at any time out of your iTunes account settings however refunds is not going to be offered for any unused portion of the time period. If you buy your subscription in the course of the free trial interval, any unused portion of the free trial interval shall be forfeited.

Funimate privateness coverage and phrases: http://funimate.com/phrases/









