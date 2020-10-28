Raid Battle the world has been ready for!

Over 5 million gamers worldwide! Real-time 3D battle RPG!

【About King’s Raid】

▼Epic Raid Battles

Real-time Raid battle with max 9 heroes!

World Boss! Guild Raid! Challenge Raid! Defeat towering Bosses!

▼Thrilling Real-time PVP

Join the real-time on-line PvP battle and turn into No.1!

Skill activation is essential to victory!

Combine numerous Skills to succeed in for the highest!

▼Beautiful 3D Heroes

Enjoy over 60 charming heroes and numerous costumes!

No extra random character draw!

Recruit the hero of your alternative!

▼Dynamic Skills

Glamorous talent results for each single character!

Immersive graphic! Dynamic movement!

Dominate your enemies with a ending blow!

▼Step by Step Growth System

Unlimited progress sample!

Cherish and lift my favourite character!

▼Japanese Audio Added!

Enjoy the dream voice of King’s Raid star forged!

【Community】

[Official Facebook]

https://www.fb.com/Kingsraid.EN/

[Naver Cafe]

http://www.plug.recreation/kingsraid

[Privacy Policy]

http://gmskr.vespainc.co.kr/policy_en.html

【Payment】

Free app obtain

※Partial in-game objects have to be bought.

【Recommended Device】

Over iOS 7.0.0

Devices launched after iPhone6S

※Please observe customer support could also be restricted to gadgets not really helpful.









