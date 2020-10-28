Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game

In Kitchen Scramble, anybody can cook dinner every kind of dishes from breakfast to dessert!

Fulfil your goals of proudly owning a meals truck and touring around the globe! Meet distinctive prospects, serve and delight them along with your scrumptious recipes, and earn Coins and Tips. Pair speedy service and sharpen your reminiscence to beat the clock! The hit saga continues with new wealthy and delectable recipes to place you on the map!

Cooking has by no means been so enjoyable, you’ll completely find it irresistible! Download Now!

Game Features

• Savor hours of content material with 1500+ ranges in over 60 distinctive Locations, and search for new Levels added often!

• With over 280 Ingredients and 100+ Appliances, whip up about 1500 tasty dishes like

Sweet Potato Fries, Eggs Benedict, Szechuan Chicken and Sweet and Sour Shrimp. You could make Cookies, Pizzas, Hotdogs, Hamburgers and Pastels too. And desserts like Hot Fudge Sundae, Chocolate Banana Pancake and lots of extra.

• Unlock new places and vibrant cities like “Sour Francisdough”, “Squashington”, “Mount Foodji”, “Honoluau”, “Rio de Queijo” and extra! Ask to your buddies’ assist to unlock places instantly!

• Add a touch of taste to the native delicacies to please the demanding and distinctive prospects!

• Power by numerous challenges like timed ranges, minimal scores, and impatient prospects!

• Replay ranges to enhance your scores and earn extra Coins!

• Upgrade your Appliances to hurry up the meals line!

• Use Power-ups and Booster for extra environment friendly time-management!

• Use Premium Ingredients to earn greater ideas!

• Sign in with Facebook to share your progress with buddies, and get separate Supplies on net and cellular!

• Share your recipes with your pals on Facebook.

• Connect with Game Center or Facebook to search out buddies and examine excessive scores!

• Download now and play in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, or Portuguese!

• Watch movies to earn FREE CASH and journey the world!

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/kitchenscramble

– This is a free to play sport however you may select to pay actual cash to purchase some additional objects that may improve your gameplay expertise. You can disable or restrict in-app purchases out of your machine settings

– You may select to ship and recieve items from your pals and put up about your acievements on social media

– The sport makes use of push notifications to ship items and inform you after we launch thrilling new content material. You can disable push notifications out of your machine settings

Important

• Kitchen Scramble requires iOS 6.0 or later.

• Kitchen Scramble is optimized for iPhone 4S or newer, iPad 2 or newer, iPad Air, and iPod Touch 5.

• Kitchen Scramble is NOT appropriate with iPod Touch 4th Gen, iPhone 3GS or iPad 1.









Incoming Search:

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game hack,

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game cheat,

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game iOS hack,

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game android hack,

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game generator,

Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game on-line cheat.

Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Appetizer of Cash, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Side Dish of Cash, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Main Dish of Cash, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Pinch of Coins, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Gallon of Coins, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Tablespoon of Coins, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Tasting Menu of Cash, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Barrel of Coins, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Snack of Cash, Free Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Feast of Cash.