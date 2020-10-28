Modern Combat 5

> “It plays as good as it looks.” – IGN
> “Amps everything up to the next level.” – 148Apps
> “Sharp controls, impressive graphics.” – Pocket Gamer
Step into the motion as the newest installment in the very best FPS sequence raises the bar for shooters as soon as extra! Create a squad, add your mates and take a look at your particular person and group expertise towards different squads!
Is single participant your factor? Then step right into a world on the point of anarchy and shoot your method out of 1 dire scenario after one other to show a lunatic who’s making an attempt to tear the world to shreds.
CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE CLASS
> 9 customizable courses which you could stage up throughout single- and multiplayer
> Find the playstyle that fits you: Assault, Heavy, Recon, Sniper, Support, Bounty Hunter, Sapper, X1-Morph or Kommander
> Activate class-specific expertise by incomes and spending Skill Points
HIGH-POWERED MULTIPLAYER
> Watch gamers in battle with the brand new Spectator mode
> Epic group clashes in Squad vs. Squad matches
> Talk to different gamers in Global and Squad Chat
> Individual and Squad leaderboards
> Win cool rewards within the limited-time occasions
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS APLENTY
> Equip superior tactical fits with highly effective skills
> Attach trinkets to your weapons for a private contact
> Apply camos to the superior tactical fits and weapons to mark your presence on the battlefield
UNIFIED PROGRESSION
> Accumulate XP and stage up by taking part in each single-player missions and multiplayer matches
> Unlock higher-tier weapons by mastering lower-tier ones
> Customize the proper weapon utilizing a bunch of attachments
INTENSE SOLO CAMPAIGN
> Fast-paced story missions with varied challenges taking you from Tokyo to Venice
> Play the brand new Spec-Ops missions for an actual adrenaline rush
> Flawless graphics, music and voice performances with seamlessly built-in cutscenes
HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE CONTROLS
> Intuitive, extremely customizable controls so you may play simply the best way you need
*IMPORTANT* Modern Combat 5 requires an iPad 2 (or newer), iPhone 4s (or newer), or iPod contact fifth Generation. An Internet connection is required to play.
