Modern Combat 5

> “It plays as good as it looks.” – IGN

> “Amps everything up to the next level.” – 148Apps

> “Sharp controls, impressive graphics.” – Pocket Gamer

Step into the motion as the newest installment in the very best FPS sequence raises the bar for shooters as soon as extra! Create a squad, add your mates and take a look at your particular person and group expertise towards different squads!

Is single participant your factor? Then step right into a world on the point of anarchy and shoot your method out of 1 dire scenario after one other to show a lunatic who’s making an attempt to tear the world to shreds.

CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE CLASS

> 9 customizable courses which you could stage up throughout single- and multiplayer

> Find the playstyle that fits you: Assault, Heavy, Recon, Sniper, Support, Bounty Hunter, Sapper, X1-Morph or Kommander

> Activate class-specific expertise by incomes and spending Skill Points

HIGH-POWERED MULTIPLAYER

> Watch gamers in battle with the brand new Spectator mode

> Epic group clashes in Squad vs. Squad matches

> Talk to different gamers in Global and Squad Chat

> Individual and Squad leaderboards

> Win cool rewards within the limited-time occasions

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS APLENTY

> Equip superior tactical fits with highly effective skills

> Attach trinkets to your weapons for a private contact

> Apply camos to the superior tactical fits and weapons to mark your presence on the battlefield

UNIFIED PROGRESSION

> Accumulate XP and stage up by taking part in each single-player missions and multiplayer matches

> Unlock higher-tier weapons by mastering lower-tier ones

> Customize the proper weapon utilizing a bunch of attachments

INTENSE SOLO CAMPAIGN

> Fast-paced story missions with varied challenges taking you from Tokyo to Venice

> Play the brand new Spec-Ops missions for an actual adrenaline rush

> Flawless graphics, music and voice performances with seamlessly built-in cutscenes

HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE CONTROLS

> Intuitive, extremely customizable controls so you may play simply the best way you need

*IMPORTANT* Modern Combat 5 requires an iPad 2 (or newer), iPhone 4s (or newer), or iPod contact fifth Generation. An Internet connection is required to play.

