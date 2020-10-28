The mySanford HealthPlan app offers Sanford Health Plan members entry to customized well being profit data anytime, wherever!

Securely Access Your Health Plan Accounts 24/7

• Simply login to the intuitive app to entry account data

• No delicate account data is ever saved in your cellular system; safe encryption is used to guard all transmissions

Time Saving Features

• View your claims data

• View your deductible standing

• Search for medical doctors by specialty or location.

• Find pharmacies shut by

• View your ID card

• Check your flex account stability

Access your well being plan account by downloading the mySanfordHealthPlan app immediately.

*Access to your well being plan accounts requires you to be a Sanford Health Plan member. Looking for medical insurance? Visit www.sanfordhealthplan.com for extra data on household or particular person medical insurance plan choices.









