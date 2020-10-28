Welcome to the model new RULES OF SURVIVAL area, the place the deathmatch has now been raised to an exciting epic scale! This is a Battle Royale recreation now performed by over 100 million folks worldwide.

May we current you with a completely upgraded new 8×8 km map that enables 300 gamers to battle on all kinds of terrains. Only one will survive!

Beware, your secure zone is shrinking! So acquire scattered weapons, arm your self to the tooth, and wield your ways like no different.

Alert !!! It is not only any survival recreation. You will re-write the RULES OF SURVIVAL!

Come embark on a world-class battle royale NOW!

【Game Feature】

Run or Fight!

– Absolute truthful play in a large HD map.

Last Man Standing!

– Solo or crew mode in a 120 survivors’ battle.

Pick up and Use!

-Wide number of firearms and equipment.

Fast and Furious!

– Drive autos throughout completely different terrains.

Click “Help” in-game to contact us in case you need assistance.

Follow us to get thrilling updates:

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/RulesofSurvival

Twitter: @RoS_Mobile ; @RoS_JPofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RulesofSurvival

Official Website: http://www.rulesofsurvivalgame.com/









