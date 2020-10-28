TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy

﻿TunnelBear VPN is a free, extremely easy app to browse the Internet privately and securely.

The stunning TunnelBear app protects your on-line privateness, helps you to entry your favorite web sites & apps, and secures your connection on public WiFi hotspots.

Try TunnelBear without cost with 500MB of shopping knowledge each month. No bank card required. In-app purchases accessible for premium plans, which provide you with limitless knowledge.

WHAT DOES TUNNELBEAR DO?

Put merely, by utilizing TunnelBear, you possibly can browse from wherever with peace of thoughts understanding that your on-line exercise is extra non-public from hackers, ISPs, and advertisers.

HOW DOES TUNNELBEAR WORK?

TunnelBear VPN for iOS is a very easy app that encrypts your net shopping and knowledge (making it unreadable) because it leaves your iPad or iPhone. It makes public Wi-Fi secure and safe, and likewise retains your shopping non-public from ISPs. Websites and advertisers may have a tougher time monitoring your bodily location and shopping throughout the Internet.

HOW CAN I TRUST TUNNELBEAR?

Your shopping habits are private and shouldn’t be trusted to only anybody. TunnelBear is proud to be the primary and solely VPN service on the planet that has been independently audited by a third occasion. You can really feel assured that we ship on our promise to safe your knowledge.

FEATURES:

One-tap join: App so easy, a bear may use it.

A VPN you possibly can belief: Along with a strict no-logging coverage, we’re the one shopper VPN app to have accomplished a third occasion, public safety audit.

Global VPN community: With servers in 22+ nations and lightning-fast speeds, entry the web sites and apps you’re keen on. Anytime, wherever.

Grizzly-grade safety: TunnelBear makes use of sturdy AES-256 bit encryption by default. Weaker encryption isn’t even an choice.

No logging. Your shopping stays non-public.

Helpful assist that at all times responds inside 24 hours.

WHAT CRITICS ARE SAYING

“TunnelBear is an elegant, easy mobile VPN that keeps you safe.”

– Lifehacker

“The app is bursting with charm, but it also delivers security at a good price.”

– PCMag

“All you have to do is turn the switch to “ON” and you’re protected.”

– WSJ

“TunnelBear, the gorgeous VPN app that wants to bring online privacy to everyone.”

– VentureBeat

PRIVACY POLICY:

*Spoiler alert* TunnelBear has a strict no-logging coverage. You can learn our complete plain-english privateness coverage right here: https://www.tunnelbear.com/privacy-policy

CONTACT US:

Is your TunnelBear misbehaving? Do you have got suggestions for us? Do you have got a cool reality about bears to share? Contact our assist workforce by visiting our web site https://www.tunnelbear.com/.

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION:

• Subscribe on a month-to-month or annual foundation to obtain limitless knowledge at some stage in the subscription.

• Payment will likely be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

• Subscription mechanically renews except auto-renew is turned off no less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval

• Account will likely be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal

• Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy

• Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, will likely be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription to that publication, the place relevant

Terms of Use: https://www.tunnelbear.com/tos









Incoming Search:

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy hack,

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy cheat,

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy iOS hack,

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy android hack,

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy generator,

TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy on-line cheat.

Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Giant, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Giant Tunnelbear, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Unlimited knowledge for any 5 gadgets, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy TunnelBear – 1 Month limitless knowledge, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Grizzly, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Grizzly Tunnelbear, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy TunnelBear – 3 Months limitless knowledge, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy Unlimited knowledge for any 5 gadgets, Free TunnelBear VPN & Wifi Proxy TunnelBear – 12 Months limitless knowledge.