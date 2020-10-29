Agrio is a synthetic intelligence primarily based resolution that lets you determine and deal with crops ailments and pests in your subject, farm, and backyard. In addition, Agrio sends you alerts when issues are present in your space. This allows you to defend your greens, fruits, herbs, some flowers, bushes, and different crops from damages.

Agrio will will let you add pictures of your crop to the cloud. From there the picture could be shared with a crew of agronomy specialists and agriculture extension specialists or despatched to the bogus intelligence algorithm for computerized illness, pest, and nutrient deficiency identification. The reply might be despatched to you inside seconds if there’s a conclusion. If you choose to submit it to the crew of specialists, they are going to share their opinion primarily based on the uploaded pictures and offer you suggestions to deal with the issue.

Our premium service, AgrioDefend, is the primary artificially clever crop illness and pest alert system of its variety. This good system warns subscribers after crop ailments, viruses, and pests had been detected in close by areas. These alerts, together with urged written preventative measures, aids in impeding infestations and decreasing yield losses. Our protocols, which had been written by specialists, enable you to to determine which pesticides and fungicides to make use of if any, thus saving you bills. Moreover, as soon as an alert was despatched to you, it is possible for you to to seek the advice of with our agronomists if wanted. Please contact us in case you are to subscribe.

Join our group on Agrio and develop your crops to their fullest potential, enhance your yield, and luxuriate in abundance harvests.









