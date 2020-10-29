Create the Disney Park of your goals, crammed with beloved Disney characters, thrilling sights and particular occasions! Join over 50 million gamers worldwide who’ve embraced their interior youngster constructing their very own most magical place on cell.

CREATE YOUR DREAM PARK:

► Build 100+ Disney Park sights like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world”!

► Decorate and customise the Park your means!

► Celebrate with iconic parade floats and fireworks!

COLLECT OVER 150 DISNEY CHARACTERS:

► From Beauty and the Beast to The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen and extra!

► Characters from over 90 years of Disney magic!

► Go on an journey by way of over 1,000 whimsical quests!

BATTLE DISNEY VILLAINS:

► Save your Park from Maleficent’s evil curse!

► Battle towards Gaston, Scar, Captain Hook, Jafar and extra!

FREQUENT SPECIAL EVENTS:

► New characters, sights and different content material added frequently!

► Monthly and weekly particular occasions with limited-time rewards!

PLAY ANYWHERE, ANYTIME:

► With offline mode, you possibly can take your Park with you on the go!

► Connect with Facebook to get the newest information, suggestions and tips!

*IMPORTANT* Disney Magic Kingdoms requires an iPad 2 (or newer), iPhone 4s (or newer), or iPod contact (fifth Generation).

_____________________________________________

You can obtain and play this sport without spending a dime. Please be told that it additionally means that you can play utilizing digital foreign money, which may be acquired as you progress by way of the sport, or by deciding to look at sure commercials, or by paying with actual cash. Purchases of digital foreign money utilizing actual cash are carried out utilizing a bank card, or different type of fee related together with your account, if you enter your iTunes account password. You won’t be requested to re-enter your bank card quantity or PIN. Once your iTunes account password is entered, your account will permit in-app purchases for quarter-hour. To prohibit or disable in-app purchases, you possibly can change the settings in your system.

This sport incorporates promoting for Gameloft’s merchandise or some third events which can redirect you to a third-party website. You can disable your system’s advert identifier getting used for interest-based promoting within the settings menu of your system. This choice may be present in Settings -> Privacy -> Advertising.

Certain elements of this sport would require the participant to connect with the Internet.

