The #1 Battle Royale recreation has come to cellular! Squad up and compete to be the final one standing in 100-player PvP. Build cowl. Battle your opponents. Survive the longest. Earn your Victory.

Requires an web connection and iOS 11.

Works with: iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, X; iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, Pro.

Fortnite DOES NOT assist: iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus; iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, iPod Touch

On cellular, Fortnite is similar 100-player PvP recreation from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same map, identical gameplay, identical weekly updates. Build your fort as you battle to be the final one standing. Jump in and squad up with buddies all over the world or in the identical room!

Powered by Unreal Engine 4.

BUILD & DESTROY – Shape the battlefield by constructing your personal cowl. Opponent hiding behind a wall? Take out their cowl to get the sting.

GEAR UP – Board the battle bus and drop in in your favourite zone. Gather sources, accumulate gear, and battle your opponents! Last one standing wins.

SQUAD UP WITH FRIENDS – Team up with your mates all over the world or in the identical room!

EPIC UPDATES & EVENTS – Weekly updates always gas the enjoyable. New gameplay modes, severe and insane new appears to be like on your avatar, new weapons and gadgets….Fortnite is at all times increasing.

CONSOLE GAMING ON THE GO – Play the complete recreation anytime, wherever. Complete quests on the go, progress your Battle Pass, and extra.









