happn — Dating app

happn is a DATING app with greater than 50 million customers which lets you simply discover the folks you have crossed paths with IN REAL LIFE (sure, those that caught your eye, however you did not dare to method)! With happn, we provide the alternative to create your individual luck!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

It’s easy:

1.When you cross paths with somebody in actual life who has the happn app, their profile seems in your app.

2. Check your Timeline to seek out all of the profiles you have crossed paths with. For every profile, you may see what number of occasions you have crossed paths, in addition to the placement and time it occurred (no, no have to be a detective)!

3. Fancy somebody? Send a secret Like. We promise the opposite individual is not going to find out about it until they such as you too (sure, you could be fortunate). Would you prefer to get seen? “Say Hi to send a notification! Sending a “Hi” prices one credit score.

4. You Like one another? It’s a Crush! But wait, that is not it… Find the best phrases to start out a dialog (exhibit your writing abilities)!

5. You also can select to defy destiny and play CrushTime, the sport that makes you guess who Liked you amongst 4 profiles you have just lately crossed paths with.

CRUSH IN TOTAL CONFIDENCE

* happn is absolutely created on a precept of reciprocity: we promise, you will by no means obtain a message from a profile you aren’t interested by.

* On happn, confidentiality can also be one in all our priorities: your location is not going to be proven to different members.

* Downloading and utilizing the app is FREE!

Well OK, the optionally available characteristic to “Say Hi ” is charged, however notice nevertheless, that quite a lot of “Hi ” notifications are supplied to customers when signing up.









