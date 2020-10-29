Unleash fiery fury from above in Hungry Dragon, a enjoyable and frantic action-arcade rampage the place all the pieces and everyone seems to be on the menu! Control ferocious dragons, flying, burning and devouring your method by way of a medieval realm full of deliciously unsuspecting prey!
***This recreation is barely suitable with units working on iOS 9.1 or above***
RELEASE THE DRAGONS
• Collect ferocious, fire-breathing Dragons, every distinctive in their very own method
• Unlock loopy Costumes to fly sooner, burn greater, and eat extra
• Equip unique Pets to spice up your burning and biting energy
• Level up by feasting on tasty townsfolk and different scrumptious prey
FEEDING FRENZY
• Explore and destroy villages, forests, caves, mines and extra
• Smash by way of obstacles to entry new zones and hidden areas
• Feed on extra for the next rating – Hungry Dragons are by no means glad!
FEEL THE BURN
• Go on a grilling spree in an enormous free-roaming kingdom in epic 3D
• Activate Fire Rush and launch an inferno incinerating all in your path!
• Roast a medieval feast of birds, troopers, trolls, witches, and way more
Follow us on Social Media for the most popular Hungry Dragon information!
Facebook > fb.com/HungryDragonSport
Twitter > @_HungryDragon
Instagram > instagram.com/hungrydragongame
