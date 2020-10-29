i-Ready® for Students is a free app for college students who use i-Ready at college. Students can use this app for his or her i-Ready assessments and on-line classes.

COMPATIBILITY

Students should use iPads which might be appropriate with iOS 10 or above. iPad minis should not supported. For additional particulars, go to our System Requirements at www.i-ready.com/help.

ABOUT I-READY

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a sensible actuality for lecturers and college students. It was designed to get college students enthusiastic about studying, and to help lecturers within the problem of assembly the wants of all learners.

SUPPORT

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 800-225-0248

Hours: Monday by way of Friday, 7:00am – 9:00pm EST









Incoming Search:

i-Ready for Students hack,

i-Ready for Students cheat,

i-Ready for Students iOS hack,

i-Ready for Students android hack,

i-Ready for Students generator,

i-Ready for Students on-line cheat.