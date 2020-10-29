ibis Paint X is a well-liked and versatile drawing app downloaded greater than 20 million occasions in complete as a collection, which gives 142 brushes, over 1600 supplies, over 700 fonts, recording drawing processes, stroke stabilization characteristic, numerous ruler options similar to Radial Line rulers or Symmetry rulers, and clipping masks options.

*Concept/Features

– A Highly practical {and professional} options surpassing that of desktop drawing apps.

– Smooth and comfy drawing expertise realized by OpenGL know-how.

– Recording your drawing course of as a video.

– SNS characteristic the place you’ll be able to be taught drawing methods from different customers’ drawing course of movies.

*Feedback from customers

We obtain many good reputations from customers.

– I may have by no means assumed that I can draw such a lovely drawings on smartphones!

– Easiest to make use of amongst all drawing apps!

– I’ve realized how to attract digital drawings with out Mac or PC!

*Features

ibis Paint has excessive performance as a drawing app together with options of sharing drawing processes with different customers.

[Brush Features]

– Smooth drawing at as much as 120 fps.

– 142 sorts of brushes together with dip pens, felt tip pens, digital pens, air brushes, fan brushes, flat brushes, pencils, oil brushes, charcoal brushes, crayons and stamps.

– Various brush parameters similar to beginning/ending thickness, beginning/ending opacity, and preliminary/last brush angle.

– Quick sliders that permit you to shortly regulate brush thickness and opacity.

– Real time brush previews.

[Layer Features]

– You can add layers as many as you want with no restrict.

– Layer parameters that may be set to every layers individually similar to layer opacity, alpha mixing, including, subtracting, and multiplying.

– A useful clipping characteristic for clipping pictures, and so on.

*Differences between ibis Paint and ibis Paint X

ibis Paint X reveals ads.

If you buy the In-App improve, the advertisements will disappear and there’ll not be any distinction with ibis Paint.

*In-app purchases

We offer you two methods of buying ibis Paint: “Remove Ads Add-on” (one off cost) and “Prime Membership” (month-to-month cost). When you turn into a first-rate member, ads will take away. So, when you turn into a first-rate member, it will likely be cheaper to not buy the “Remove Ads Add-on”.

If you could have already bought the “Remove Ads Add-on”, even when you cancel the “Prime Membership”, ads will stay eliminated.

The extra folks turn into prime members, the quicker we are able to develop our utility. We want to create extra features, so please think about turning into a first-rate member.

[Prime Membership]

A chief member can use the prime options. You can strive it free for the one-month on the time of the primary buy.A chief member can use the next options and providers

– Tone Curve filter

– Gradation Map filter

– Clouds filter

– No ads in screens besides the Online Gallery

* After you turn into a first-rate member with the primary one-month free trial, if you don’t cancel your “Prime Membership” at the least 24 hours earlier than the final day of the free trial, your “Prime Membership” will probably be robotically renewed and you’ll be charged for the automated renewal.

* We will add premium options in future, please look out for them.

[Remove Ads Add-on]

Unlike ibis Paint (paid model), ads are displayed on ibis Paint X (free model). If you purchase this Add-On (one off cost), ads will take away.

Even when you turn into a first-rate member, ads will take away. So, when you turn into a first-rate member, it will likely be cheaper to not buy the “Remove Ads Add-on”.

*Questions and help

Questions and bug reviews in evaluations is not going to be responded to, so please contact ibis Paint help.

https://ssl.ibis.ne.jp/en/help/Entry?svid=25









