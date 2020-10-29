Play your childhood favorite board sport Ludo with numerous worldwide guidelines. Enjoy the most recent fashionable design.

Ludo STAR is greatest ludo sport on IOS.

Features:

– Login with Facebook and invite mates to play with you

– Play with random participant in 2 or 4 participant matches

– Play totally different variations: Classic, Master or Quick

– Play together with your favourite guidelines like : Doubling of items, kill 1 earlier than coming into house and so on.

– Play in offline mode (NEW)

– Download for Free

– Chat and ship emoticons to different gamers whilst you play

– Feels like 3d ludo with 3d cube

– Add new individuals as Game Buddy, make extra mates

Download this superb Ludo, begin rolling the cube and revel in this implausible on-line multiplayer sport.

Relive your ludo days.









Incoming Search:

Ludo STAR hack,

Ludo STAR cheat,

Ludo STAR iOS hack,

Ludo STAR android hack,

Ludo STAR generator,

Ludo STAR on-line cheat.

Free Ludo STAR Gems BIG Pack (1000 Gems), Free Ludo STAR Gems Super Pack (3000 gems), Free Ludo STAR Gems Starter Pack (150 Gems), Free Ludo STAR Gems Duper Pack (12000 Gems), Free Ludo STAR Coins Big Pack (30 000 cash), Free Ludo STAR Xp Booster (x 4 for 1 Day), Free Ludo STAR 3 Magic Chest, Free Ludo STAR Coins Starter Pack (6k cash), Free Ludo STAR Coins Duper Pack (500 000 cash), Free Ludo STAR Coins Mega Pack (2 Million cash).