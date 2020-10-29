This app dietary supplements the net model and is included with the MKSAP 18 Digital and MKSAP 18 Complete subscriptions. Simply log in along with your ACP or MKSAP 18 username and password. If you want help organising your account, go to ACP Online. Some performance throughout the app requires an energetic web connection.

Your recommendations for future updates and enhanced options are welcome at [email protected]

The new Medical Knowledge Self-Assessment Program® (MKSAP® 18) supplies you with essentially the most present and significant info within the core of inside drugs and its subspecialties so you possibly can keep conscious of what it’s worthwhile to know as a practising doctor in inside drugs right now. MKSAP 18 consists of well-researched textual content sections and 1,200 exam-like multiple-choice questions together with a whole lot of figures, charts, and tables to reinforce your studying expertise. MKSAP 18’s unique, high-quality questions comprise patient-based medical situations primarily based on the most recent proof. Each query will problem your decision-making, assist you uncover areas of energy, and goal areas so that you can replace or purchase new data. This app allows subscribers to MKSAP 18 Digital or MKSAP 18 Complete to learn all the textual content and reply all the questions offline. When you’re linked to the Internet, solutions will sync mechanically with the net model.

About ACP

The writer of MKSAP 18, American College of Physicians (ACP), is a various group of inside drugs specialists and subspecialists united by a dedication to excellence. Internists apply scientific data and medical experience to the analysis, therapy, and compassionate care of adults throughout the spectrum from well being to advanced sickness. With 154,000 members in international locations throughout the globe, ACP is the biggest medical-specialty society on this planet. ACP and its doctor members lead the occupation in schooling, standard-setting, and the sharing of data to advance the science and follow of inside drugs.









