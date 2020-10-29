Monthly Idol: KPOP IDOL MAKER

#If you might have a cost error, please ship us an e mail along with your buy particulars!

#Welcome occasion in progress!

#Download now!

▶ Grow your small leisure company into a world TOP company!

You are the BOSS who will select a woman group or boy group to develop personal company.

▶The primary contract interval with IDOLs is 5 years. Please make them into TOP IDOLs.

Of course, you’ll be able to renew your contract after 5 years.

▶Make a recording by means of PRODUCING! If you select a favourite theme for the general public,

the variety of data gross sales, music streaming and YouTube views will enhance!

Of course, there could also be plenty of album purchases amongst followers.

▶Get fashionable by means of the SCHEDULE! As you turn out to be extra fashionable,

you’ll obtain quite a lot of schedule exceptions!

▶Every Idol’s Dream! Take the World Tour!

The probability to win a jackpot is simply in CONCERT! Let’s watch the followers with their mild stick!

▶Auditions and idol’s dwelling are being up to date! Please be trying ahead for it!

#Event is at all times in progress on #SNS. Please come!

#Please let me know instantly about any questions concerning bugs. Thank you.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Monthly_idol

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/608factory/

Facebook : https://www.fb.com/608factory/









Incoming Search:

Monthly Idol hack,

Monthly Idol cheat,

Monthly Idol iOS hack,

Monthly Idol android hack,

Monthly Idol generator,

Monthly Idol on-line cheat.

Free Monthly Idol Buff Type 3 Package, Free Monthly Idol Remove advertisements & display growth.