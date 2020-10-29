Welcome to the Official App of the NBA!

Watch stay video games within the NBA App all season lengthy by buying NBA League Pass.

• Watch video games stay or catch the total recreation replay later

• The NBA App presents essentially the most freedom in terms of NBA League Pass bundle and cost choices

Other nice NBA App options:

• Keep up with each recreation: scores, stats, standings, and schedules proper at your fingertips

• Customize your expertise by following your favourite groups

• Find all your breaking information, recreation recaps, and highlights in a single place in your favourite system

* Local and nationwide market blackout guidelines apply based mostly in your location, and subsequently could also be not out there through NBA League Pass (no matter residence or away).

In-app purchases are bought from and billed by Apple iTunes, not NBA.com. Payment can be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy. These purchases are topic to the phrases and circumstances of Apple iTunes.

NBA League Pass Annual (billed as “NBA League Pass”), NBA League Pass Premium Annual (billed as “NBA League Pass Premium”, and NBA Team Pass Annual (billed as “NBA Team Pass – [Team]”) are every legitimate for one 12 months and can be re-billed yearly by Apple iTunes till cancelled by the person at the very least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Apple iTunes will ship an e-mail prematurely of renewal containing a hyperlink to handle the subscription. Annual subscriptions bought after December 12, 2018 won’t be auto-renewed.

NBA League Pass Monthly (billed as “NBA League Pass – monthly”), NBA League Pass Premium Monthly (billed as “NBA League Pass Premium – monthly”), and NBA Team Pass Monthly (billed as “NBA Team Pass [Team] – monthly”) are every legitimate for one month and can be re-billed on the identical date every month based mostly on the unique buy date (i.e. If bought on Jan. 17, re-bill will happen on Feb. 17, Mar, 17, and so on.). Users can be re-billed except the subscription is cancelled at the very least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.

Apple iTunes will ship a month-to-month e-mail prematurely of renewal containing a hyperlink to handle the subscription. Apple iTunes subscriptions may be managed, and the auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the iTunes Account Settings after buy; from a cellular system or laptop that makes use of the identical Apple ID because the preliminary buy.

Any cancellation will take impact on the finish of the present subscription interval.

By buying a subscription, you additionally conform to our subscriber settlement at https://account.nba.com/subscriberagreement, and phrases of use at http://www.nba.com/information/termsofuse









