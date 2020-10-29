Pay with a easy swipe in your cellphone display screen.

Use PayVary to pay at 1000’s of merchandising, laundry, arcade, parking, espresso and different supported machines with a easy swipe of your finger.

– Swipe left or proper on the cellphone app display screen to pick the machine.

– Swipe up in your cellphone display screen and fee might be despatched to the machine.

It is that SIMPLE.

QUICK AND SIMPLE:

NO MORE COINS, NO MORE BILLS. PayVary takes the effort out of your life. To assure the very best degree of comfort, we designed our app for a fast and safe fee expertise. Your expertise is so simple as swiping your finger in your cellphone display screen. You don’t want to fret about having the correct amount of change, small payments, or invoice acceptor points.

SAFE AND SECURE:

Safety and safety of your fee info is our first precedence. We settle for a variety of fee choices together with all main bank cards and Apple Pay. We use a safe PCI compliant processor to ensure that your PayVary funds are protected. At any time, we don’t ship any private info to the machine.

EVERYWHERE AND GROWING:

Look for the PayVary icon on the machine to find out if it accepts PayVary funds. As quickly as you enter the vary of a PayVary supported machine, the app will routinely detect the enabled machines. No pairing or configuration is required. All you have to do is swipe in your cellphone display screen to pick the machine you wish to pay at. PayVary is enabled on machines in a broad vary of industries comparable to merchandising, laundry, amusement, espresso and so forth.

Get the app right this moment! Simplify your fee expertise with PayVary.

*** NOTE: The machine should be PayVary enabled ***

This app won’t work if the machine is just not geared up with PayVary {hardware}.

Visit http://payrange.com for a video demonstration.

If you’d like your machine at work or faculty to be PayVary enabled, have the operator of your machines contact us at [email protected]









