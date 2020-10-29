Pack your skateboard and be a part of the final word Stickman Skate Battle multiplayer PVP expertise. Battle with your pals and all folks world wide in 1vs1 matches in astonishing, stunning, hand designed skate parks. Perform spectacular methods and combos making an attempt to beat your opponent to get his cash and get an opportunity to take part in one of the best excessive stake world occasions. Daily and weekly tournaments, freeride, 1vs1 matches, challenges and domination are simply few of the superior options ready for you proper now.

Fluid quick paced skating in nicely designed, hand crafted environments.

◉ 5 Million gamers cannot be mistaken!

◉ UK #3 Top Overall App

◉ Top #100 Overall in additional than 50 international locations

◉ This video games excels as a result of good physics integrated into the twin stick controls. (overview)

◉ This is a really enjoyable top quality recreation without spending a dime so I’d obtain it if I had been you (overview)

GAME MODES:

• 1vs1 excessive rating battle, who performs one of the best methods and will get essentially the most factors in a single minute

• 1vs1 domination battle. Colorize all obstacles like ramps, rails, and so on.. by performing one of the best methods on them. Player proudly owning essentially the most obstacles wins

• 1vs1 seize the ramp battle. Win by performing one of the best methods on every ramp

• Live Events, Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly stay occasions with ever altering parks

• Training mode. Train you expertise everytime you need

• Tutorial. Learn the fundamentals

• Daily and Weekly tournaments for all occasions in addition to particular League Tournaments

• Offline mode. You can play even in offline mode

CONTENT:

• Realtime multiplayer PVP

• 13 stunning designed and hand crafted skate parks

• 22 totally different expert characters together with Stickman, Spaceman, Foxy, Beach Girl, Ghost and plenty of extra

• 32 skateboards with totally different talents together with Danger, Natural, Arrow and Hoverboard.

• 15 particular methods together with Christ Air, Method, Rocket Air, Stiffy and plenty of extra

• 10 occasions to battle towards all gamers world wide

• Live Events, Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly stay occasions with ever altering parks

• Leaderboards, Tournaments, Daily Prizes, Player invites, Friend Challenges, Revenges, Leagues, and a lot extra

• Full controller help

Check out the video trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e0mRyaMSP4

Feel free to publish your concepts, we’ll attempt to implement them as quickly as attainable

Thank you very a lot for all of your help and curiosity in our video games! We would love to listen to your recommendations!









