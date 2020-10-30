Friday, October 30, 2020
    Animation Throwdown: CCG




    FAMILY GUY! BOB’S BURGERS! FUTURAMA! AMERICAN DAD! KING OF THE HILL! It’s ANIMATION THROWDOWN!

    For the primary time ever, 5 of your favourite animated reveals are collectively in a single wonderful collectable card recreation.

    Featuring a whole lot of your favourite characters and moments out of your favourite episodes from all of the seasons of Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, American Dad, and King of the Hill. Collect character playing cards, optimize your deck, and create new combos as you battle in an epic card battle bacchanal.

    The recreation could also be digital, however the stakes are actual!* The destiny of the world rests in your fingers!**
    (*Stakes should not actual.)
    (**The destiny of the world doesn’t relaxation in your fingers.)

    STEWIE, BENDER, TINA BELCHER, HANK HILL & ROGER THE ALIEN are all ready for you! Download ANIMATION THROWDOWN now and begin kicking and/or touching butts!

    GAME FEATURES:
    *Collectible card battle recreation.
    *Five of your favourite cartoons collectively for the primary time ever!
    *Hundreds of playing cards and combos that includes characters from every present.
    *25 Chapters that includes moments and places out of your favourite episodes.
    *Endless hours of play, supplied you by no means cease taking part in.
    *Challenge different gamers from everywhere in the globe within the multiplayer Arena.
    *Collect, improve, and fuse your playing cards to victory.
    *Laugh until you drop your cellphone or pill into the bathroom!
    *Seriously, although 5 reveals! Family Guy, American Dad, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill.

    PLEASE NOTE: Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards is free to play, however some additional recreation objects might be bought for actual cash. You can disable in-app purchases in your system’s settings.

    A community connection is required to play.

    Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards ™ and © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.




