Azar – Video Chat, Discover

Azar lets you discuss and make associates with individuals from over 190 nations.

• Over 100 million downloads worldwide!

• More than 20 billion matches!

▷ Discover & Connect!

Azar lets you meet somebody new on the flip of every swipe.

You can simply discover new cultures and other people from all around the world.

– Meet new individuals from all around the world by means of reside video calls (utilizing 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi)

– Select the area and gender of your selection and begin constructing new conversations

– Enhance your chat expertise with facial recognition stickers and costume results.

– Add new individuals to your pal listing and spark conversations

– Send and obtain messages/video calls with present associates

– Don’t be afraid of overseas languages! Chats are translated in actual time.

▷ Share Azar with individuals round you and make extra connections

Please depart a evaluate on the App Store and Facebook. Your evaluate will assist make Azar a greater service.

– Want extra info? http://azarlive.com

– Updates on Azar? http://www.fb.com/azar.utility

– Want to observe Azar? https://instagram.com/azar_official

– Need assist or have strategies? https://assist.azarlive.com/hc

– Business partnership inquiry? [email protected]

▷ Creating a greater and satisfying group at Azar

The Azar group is dedicated to making a service that anybody can use safely. We imagine our customers are in a position to meet new and real individuals with every swipe. Please respect different customers and observe our group pointers to maintain the Azar group at its finest!

▷ Protection of Personal Information

– All private info is securely saved and never bought nor shared to 3rd events.

– Information aside from what you write instantly on the profile cannot be seen by different customers.

– Your detailed location isn’t shared with every other person or third events.

– Please be cautious when sending delicate info as you might be accountable for the data you present to the opposite occasion when you join by means of Azar.

▷ Azar VIP is a month-to-month subscription. If you select to buy Azar VIP, fee shall be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy, and your account shall be charged the identical quantity inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval except auto-renew is turned off. Auto-renewal could also be turned off at any time by going to your settings within the iTunes Store after buy.

▷ The app requests the next permissions:

– Camera: Video calling, taking and saving profile footage

– Microphone: Delivering sound throughout video calls

– Location: Used for location-based matching

– Contact: Sending invitation SMS to your folks

– Photo Library: Sending photographs to your folks

– Notification: To keep updated with associates requests, messages and video calls

– Privacy Policy: http://azarlive.com/residence/privacypolicy.html

– Terms of Service: http://azarlive.com/residence/termsofservice.html









