Bid Wars: Storage Auctions

The best dangers all the time result in the largest payoffs, however solely to the choose few daring sufficient to take them! Venture into the high-stakes world of storage auctions, run your personal pawn store and construct your fame as the neatest and quickest bidder on the scene!

HIGHLIGHTS

– OUTBID your opponents in thrilling storage auctions! Time is cash, so that you solely have a couple of moments to make your choice: use your instinct and be fast!

-COLLECT a whole lot of things from various units: you will get the whole lot from previous basketballs to uncommon antiques and even alien artifacts!

-PROFIT tons out of your fortunate decisions and get invited to probably the most unique auctions in many various cities!

-BECOME the richest bidder and problem legendary gamblers to point out them nobody can greatest you in an public sale!

You by no means know what treasured antiques or unimaginable treasures could be hidden behind these storage doorways. Every single one among them is an opportunity to earn tons of money and make a reputation for your self as a high revenue maker!

Can you’re taking the danger and grow to be the largest winner? Going as soon as, going twice….

Disclaimer: While this App is totally free to play, some extra content material might be bought for actual cash in-game. If you don’t want to make use of this characteristic, please flip off in-app purchases in your machine’s settings.

