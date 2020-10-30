Grow Your Own Marijuana and Start a 420 Friendly Farm! Plant, develop, water, trim & harvest juicy buds in your grow-op. Upgrade your buildings & embellish your farm with a whole lot of things. Produce items & rent employees to run your companies.
How to Play
•Plant, water & trim vegetation in your customized farm
•Harvest potent strains of sativa & indica
•All new retailer and quest interface
•Sell items on the in-game market
•Enter Karma contests to beat the leaderboard
•Sell & commerce kush with neighbors & mates
•Connect with Facebook to play along with your buds
Become a marijuana mogul whereas working a totally customizable farm. Play furiously quick, or chill and play good and gradual. This digital weed recreation is nice to play along with your buds, after a toke, or whenever you simply need to chill out and have enjoyable.
There’s a lot to do – the rising by no means ends!
≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈
Please observe that Bud Farm: Grass Roots is free-to-play expertise, obtain and play, however some recreation gadgets can be found for buy utilizing actual cash. Game out there in German language by settings. A community connection can be required.
Follow @BFGrassRoots on Twitter.com/BFGrassRoots, Instagram.com/BFGrassRoots and on Facebook.com/BFGrassRoots.
Terms of Service: www.ldrlygames.io/phrases.html
Privacy Policy: www.ldrlygames.io/privateness.html
Email Support: https://grassroots.zendesk.com
Incoming Search:
Bud Farm: Grass Roots hack,
Bud Farm: Grass Roots cheat,
Bud Farm: Grass Roots iOS hack,
Bud Farm: Grass Roots android hack,
Bud Farm: Grass Roots generator,
Bud Farm: Grass Roots on-line cheat.
Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Starter Pack, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Wad of Bucks, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Lambo Rental, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Stoner Special!, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Handful of Coins, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Golden Pot, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Stack of Bucks, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Mystery Poo Pack, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Grower’s Fat Pack, Free Bud Farm: Grass Roots Pile of Coins.
Resources
- FREE Starter Pack
- FREE Wad of Bucks
- FREE Lambo Rental
- FREE Stoner Special!
- FREE Handful of Coins
- FREE Golden Pot
- FREE Stack of Bucks
- FREE Mystery Poo Pack
- FREE Grower’s Fat Pack
- FREE Pile of Coins