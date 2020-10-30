**As seen on the Today Show!**

From the crew that introduced you Words With Friends comes Crosswords With Friends – the primary each day crossword puzzle that’s written for at the moment’s world! Test your mind energy with a brand new puzzle every single day that’s related to leisure, popular culture, and sports activities information taking place NOW!

Enjoy recent puzzles each day with a brand new themes every single day of the week – Movie Monday, TV Tuesday, Wayback Wednesday, Top 40 Thursday, Sports Fan Friday, Smartypants Saturday, and Sunday Funday!

Crosswords With Friends presents the world’s BEST crosswords for you one year a 12 months. Led by co-editors Trip Payne (co-star of the crossword documentary Wordplay) and Amy Reynaldo (creator of How to Conquer the New York Times Crossword), our each day crosswords are created by a few of the world’s most printed crossword writers. Get prepared for a top-notch crossword expertise!

Game Features – English Only Game

CROSSWORDS WRITTEN BY INDUSTRY EXPERTS

Exercise your mind and develop your vocabulary by fixing crossword puzzles created by crossword champions and writers from high newspapers!

FUN PUZZLE THEMES 7-DAYS A WEEK

Play a brand new crossword at no cost every single day, and revel in distinctive, enjoyable themes! Access hundreds of extra puzzles within the calendar archives!

CLIMB THE LEADERBOARD

Challenge your folks and verify the leaderboard to see who solved the each day puzzle the quickest!

COMPLETE WEEKLY CHALLENGES

Test your self with new objectives every week to earn nice rewards and acquire badges as you go!

COLLECT PUZZLE PACKS

Movie buffs, sports activities fanatics and nerds of all types, rejoice! Add a pack of 5 themed puzzles to your assortment. Solve all of them to gather badges and turn out to be the final word crossword grasp.

HELPFUL HINTS WHEN YOU NEED THEM

Stuck on a phrase? Use hints to maneuver forward quicker.

Playing Crosswords With Friends challenges your mind, improves your popular culture data, and allows you to compete with mates. Download and play the all new Crosswords With Friends for FREE!

Additional info:

The recreation is free to play; nevertheless, in-app purchases can be found for extra content material and in-game foreign money.

Use of this utility is ruled by the Zynga Terms of Service (http://m.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service).









