Family Guy The Quest for Stuff

After one other epic battle with the enormous rooster, Peter Griffin has unintentionally destroyed Quahog! Play for FREE and rally your favourite Family Guy characters (even Meg) to avoid wasting town in a hilarious new journey from the writers of Family Guy. Or don’t, and remorse it eternally!

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT ONLY ON THE APP STORE: Play the “Fool’s Gold” quest line to assist Peter notice his dream of turning into filthy wealthy! ONLY accessible for gamers on iPhone, iPad, and iPod contact units!

Game Features:

• It’s Free! Freakin’ free? Freakin’ candy!

• Create a residing Quahog that matches enjoyably in your pants

• Unlock hilarious outfits in your characters like Mermaid Peter, Bikini-Clad Quagmire, and Rambo Lois

• Send your characters on ridiculous quests

• Keep Quahog secure from pirates, evil chickens, and different invasions

• Peterfy your city with decorations resembling The Petercopter, The Peterdactyl, and The Hindenpeter

• Unlock a whole lot of name new and basic animations

PS: You can play this sport in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese!

PPS: Don’t overlook to look at new episodes of Family Guy on Sundays – solely on FOX!

