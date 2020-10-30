Ultra-fast multiplayer free-kick motion: that is Football Strike!

You’ve by no means performed a soccer recreation like this earlier than. Take in your buddies in multiplayer free-kick face-offs, or make a reputation for your self within the Career Mode!

Challenge the world throughout totally different on-line recreation modes! Hit the targets in a fast-paced, time-limited battle for factors in Shooting Race mode, or take turns as each striker and goalkeeper within the one-on-one Free Kick mode!

Customise your striker and goalkeeper with tons of unlockable gadgets! Show off your type or symbolize your workforce’s colors!

Take on Career mode, travelling via totally different stadiums across the globe and taking up distinctive soccer challenges to unlock medals!

With easy, quick gameplay, Football Strike is straightforward to play and provides limitless aggressive soccer enjoyable!

KEY FEATURES:

• Take your shot and make superb saves, all with the flick of the finger!

• Play on-line in Shooting Race and Free Kick modes!

• Play towards buddies or problem gamers from internationally!

• Represent your favorite workforce! Play as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Borussia Dortmund, and extra!

• Conquer an in depth Career Mode to earn medals!

• Upgrade your participant and tools and tackle the world’s greatest!

• Fast-paced gameplay means there’s all the time motion!

— Download Football Strike by Miniclip NOW! —

Requirement: iPhone 4S or newer, iPod Touch fifth gen, iPad 2 or newer

This recreation wants an web connection to play

Don’t miss out on the newest information:

Like Miniclip: http://fb.com/miniclip

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/miniclip

————————————

Find out extra about Miniclip: http://www.miniclip.com

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: http://www.miniclip.com/terms-and-conditions

PRIVACY POLICY: http://www.miniclip.com/privateness









Incoming Search:

Football Strike hack,

Football Strike cheat,

Football Strike iOS hack,

Football Strike android hack,

Football Strike generator,

Football Strike on-line cheat.

Free Football Strike A Golden Spin, Free Football Strike A Bunch Of Coins, Free Football Strike A Bunch Of Cash, Free Football Strike A Pile Of Cash, Free Football Strike A Bag Of Cash, Free Football Strike A Pile Of Coins, Free Football Strike New Season Offer, Free Football Strike Starter Pack, Free Football Strike Unlimited Matches, Free Football Strike Celebration Deal.