    Grindr – Gay chat




    Grindr is the world’s #1 FREE cell social networking app for homosexual, bi, trans, and queer folks to attach. Chat and meet up with attention-grabbing folks without spending a dime, or improve to Grindr XTRA for extra options, extra enjoyable, and extra probabilities to attach.

    Grindr is quicker and higher than ever:

    • See folks close by primarily based in your location
    • Browse re-designed profiles with larger photographs
    • Chat and share non-public photographs
    • Filter your search to seek out what you need
    • Customize your profile to share extra about your self
    • Star your favorites and block others
    • Report folks simply and safely
    • Send your location and make it simpler to satisfy
    • More methods to rapidly discover what you are on the lookout for
    • More methods to speak with folks around the globe

    Create and personalize your profile now to incorporate extra about you, what you’re on the lookout for, and extra. Within minutes you’ll be prepared to attach, chat, and meet.

    Looking for much more? Upgrade your Grindr expertise to XTRA for extra options, extra freedom and extra enjoyable. Grindr XTRA subscription options embrace:

    • No banner advertisements
    • See 6x the profiles, as much as 600 directly
    • View solely people who find themselves on-line now
    • View solely profiles with a photograph
    • Unlimited blocks and favorites
    • Access to all premium filters
    • Chat simply with saved phrases
    • Send a number of photographs directly

    Get Grindr XTRA with one of many following auto-renewing plans:
    1 month / 3 months / 6 months / 12 months.

    Grindr has somebody for everybody. No matter what you’re on the lookout for, you’ll find it right here!

    Grindr XTRA Subscriptions:

    Your subscription mechanically renews except auto-renew is turned off a minimum of 24 hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Your iTunes account will mechanically be charged on the similar value for renewal inside 24 hours previous to the tip of the present interval except you alter your subscription preferences in your App Store account settings. You can handle your subscriptions at any time by means of your App Store account settings after buy. Any unused portion of a free trial interval will probably be forfeited when making a purchase order of an auto-renewing subscription.

    Tell us what you concentrate on Grindr by visiting
    http://assist.grindr.com/anonymous_requests/new

    If you might be experiencing any points, you will get help by contacting us by means of https://assist.grindr.com/hc/

    Terms of Service: http://www.grindr.com/terms-of-service/
    Privacy Policy: http://www.grindr.com/privacy-policy/

    Grindr and Grindr XTRA are for adults 18 years and older solely. Photos depicting nudity or intercourse acts are strictly prohibited.

    Facebook: @grindr
    Twitter: @grindr
    Instagram: @grindr
    Snapchat: zerofeetaway




