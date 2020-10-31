Take on the world’s most fearless drivers and change into the subsequent Asphalt Legend – from the creators of Asphalt 8: Airborne.
Asphalt 9: Legends options an intensive roster of actual hypercars from famend producers equivalent to Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. Pick your dream trip and race throughout spectacular places all over the world. Leave your limits within the mud and change into a Legend of the Track!
A CONSOLE EXPERIENCE IN THE PALMS OF YOUR HANDS
Immerse your self on this hyper-realistic arcade racing sport, with meticulously detailed actual vehicles, HDR strategies and gorgeous visible and particle results that flip each race into an actual blockbuster film.
THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS CARS
Collect over 50 of the world’s most superb velocity machines. Each automobile has been fastidiously chosen primarily based on its aesthetics and excessive efficiency to create essentially the most fascinating lineup of any Asphalt sport so far.
CUSTOMIZATION AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Use the brand new automotive editor to outline the precise colour and supplies in your automotive. You also can choose the colour of the Rims and Brake Calipers and add carbon components to totally customise your rides.
BREATHTAKING LOCATIONS
Feel the joys of gravity-defying races throughout 70 tracks in essentially the most superb real-world places. Race round big tornados within the American wilderness, keep away from landslides within the Himalayas and hit the ramps to carry out superior stunts.
A BLAST OF ARCADE FUN
Charge your nitro to unleash the last word Nitro Pulse and break the sound barrier. Double-tap on the brake to do a 360° at any time and take down your opponents in type.
BECOME A LEGEND
Start your journey in Career mode by finishing over 60 seasons and 800 races. Become an actual Asphalt legend by racing in opposition to as much as 7 gamers in actual time by the totally different leagues of the World Series Multiplayer mode.
ULTIMATE RACING CONTROL
Master the modern TouchDrive, a brand new management scheme that streamlines steering to let gamers deal with the enjoyable of racing. You also can swap to handbook controls (tilt or faucet to steer) and learn to drive like a professional Asphalt racer.
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
For the primary time within the Asphalt sequence, you’ll be able to create your personal group of like-minded racers with the Club characteristic. Collaborate together with your Club members to unlock Milestone rewards and stand up the ranks of the Club leaderboard.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
This app requires an iPad mini 2 (or newer) or an iPhone 5s (or newer). A community connection is required to play.
