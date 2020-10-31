Welcome to Crash of Cars, a REAL-TIME MULTIPLAYER sport the place your aim is to gather as many crowns as attainable earlier than getting destroyed.

Use power-ups and smash into opponents to destroy them; then swoop in and take any crowns that they drop. Be cautious although, the extra crowns you accumulate, the larger your bounty turns into – making you a much bigger goal for different gamers to destroy!

Can you climb the hourly leaderboards?

KEY FEATURES:

– 10+ Maps to get pleasure from REAL TIME Multiplayer battles

– 70+ unlockable vehicles throughout 4 totally different rarities (Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

– 30+ Skins to customize your vehicles with. Pepperoni Skin on the Camper Van is kind of a tasty selection.

– 16 upgradable Power-Ups, together with a flamethrower, cannon, trebuchet, and extra.

– Play with Friends characteristic. There’s nothing extra enjoyable than destroying your pals 🙂

– Mission System

– Hourly Leaderboard and Game Center Support

– Single Player mode additionally accessible

– New Content Coming Soon!

From the publishers of Earn to Die. If you get pleasure from .io fashion on-line multiplayer video games or fast-paced PVP motion, be sure you obtain now!

By downloading, putting in and taking part in this sport you acknowledge you've gotten learn and understood the phrases of our Privacy Policy. To opt-out of curiosity primarily based promoting, please observe the steps outlined inside the privateness coverage. http://crashofcars.com/privacypolicy.php









