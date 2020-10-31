** IMPORTANT – SUPPORTED DEVICES

iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5, iPad Mini 1, or higher.**

Happy Wheels is a side-scrolling, physics-based, impediment course sport with over a billion performs on-line and is now accessible on your cellular units. Assume the function of your inadequately ready racer and ignore extreme penalties in a determined seek for victory.

Now play as Effective Shopper on an electrical buying cart, Wheelchair Guy on a jet-powered wheelchair, Irresponsible Dad and his son on a bicycle, or as Business Guy on a private transporter.

Features:

• Over 55 distinctive and difficult ranges

• Create your personal ranges within the editor

• Deadly obstacles: spikes, mines, wrecking balls, harpoons, and far more

• Smooth, real looking physics

• Game Center leaderboard assist









