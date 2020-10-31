** IMPORTANT – SUPPORTED DEVICES
iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5, iPad Mini 1, or higher.**
Happy Wheels is a side-scrolling, physics-based, impediment course sport with over a billion performs on-line and is now accessible on your cellular units. Assume the function of your inadequately ready racer and ignore extreme penalties in a determined seek for victory.
Now play as Effective Shopper on an electrical buying cart, Wheelchair Guy on a jet-powered wheelchair, Irresponsible Dad and his son on a bicycle, or as Business Guy on a private transporter.
Features:
• Over 55 distinctive and difficult ranges
• Create your personal ranges within the editor
• Deadly obstacles: spikes, mines, wrecking balls, harpoons, and far more
• Smooth, real looking physics
• Game Center leaderboard assist
