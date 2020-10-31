Mentor® by eDriving: Families

Mentor for Families is the protected driving app that measures driving abilities and gives personalised insights and training that will help you enhance. Stream bite-sized studying modules, observe your driving rating and examine with household and pals to see who’s the very best driver on the town!

Mentor gives a protected driving rating, developed by FICO®, after every journey and every week. Easy-to-read dashboards measure particular person abilities reminiscent of: velocity, braking, telephone use and acceleration. Identify and enhance particular areas with quick teaching movies and ideas chosen particularly for you. You also can have a little bit of enjoyable through wholesome competitors; see the way you stack up towards drivers in your city and nationwide! Parents are offered an elective recap of progress with customized e-mail updates.

Mentor is sweet for the entire household:

• For New Drivers: Mentor helps you throughout essentially the most susceptible years on the highway. Did you recognize that the primary two years, post-license, are statistically essentially the most harmful years a driver faces of their life? With Mentor, you possibly can proactively scale back the chance through the continuing teaching assist offered.

• For Teens: Mentor permits new drivers to benefit from the freedom of driving, whereas getting the teaching wanted to construct driving habits. Watch abilities develop and FICO® protected driving rating enhance over time. Mentor might help show that you just’ve earned driving privileges and are a protected and assured driver.

• For Parents: Peace of thoughts is across the nook realizing that Mentor, the protected driving app, is offering the required teaching in your Teen. After all, Mentor may be within the automobile along with your Teen whenever you’re not, monitoring and serving to your teen drive higher. See the talents your Teen has mastered and the way they’re bettering over time.

How does Mentor work?

• View every journey

• See efficiency in key areas: braking, acceleration, cornering, dashing and distraction.

• Get a FICO® protected driving rating and ability rankings after every journey

• Receive each day, weekly, and month-to-month trending charts

• See how this efficiency stacks up towards different drivers.

• Find out precisely the place to enhance and get bite-sized teaching movies personalized to efficiency

• Easily mark journeys when another person is behind the wheel

Mentor attracts on eDriving’s 20 years of expertise coaching hundreds of thousands of protected drivers around the globe. Our methodologies and strategy to driver engagement are scientifically confirmed to scale back collisions by serving to drivers be higher in management behind the wheel. Did you recognize that 94% of collisions are attributable to driver habits and perspective? The Mentor protected driving app is our newest and strongest strategy to eradicate the 94% downside.

