Ocean King Online:fishing game

Game Intro: Revamped in 3D, the model new Westward Journey Wukong model of Ocean King Online has been launched with an all-round replace. Keeping line with the cool and thrilling gameplay of Ocean King recreation machine, it options cooler visible results and extra thrilling fishing! “Left Chatting, Right Fishing” begins a brand new period of social fishing for all.

Fishing Info:

1: Random Super Weapon Mode: In fishing grounds, Mothership on the ocean randomly drops three tremendous weapons together with Drill Cannon, Laser Cannon and Chain Depth Bomb at intervals. Successfully seize them to amass corresponding abilities of AOE harm;

Drill Cannon: Launches to maneuver ahead upon a random line for a while; offers penetrating harm to all sorts of fishes within the line with an especially excessive fee to catch fishes;

Laser Cannon: Deals steady laser harm to all fishes in a straight irradiation vary; successfully catches large fishes and particular fishes; performs finest with Stasis abilities;

Chain Depth Bomb: Deals AOE harm to all fishes for 2-6 instances randomly; successfully catches center and small fishes;

2: Maps of fishing grounds and sorts of fishes dynamically generates, which permits gamers to take pleasure in completely different journeys with an unknown sea space and fishes of hundred sorts!

3: Inheriting the constant cool and thrilling gameplay of Ocean King recreation machine, Ocean King Fishing Online cell is an unique rebuilding with 720p HD high quality;

4: Ocean King Online presents numerous free provides of Fish Coin together with Daily Login, Online Rewards and the newly added presents for Fishing King. Even when you solely have 5 Fishing Coins, you may get wealthy rapidly. Sudden Wealth or Comeback? It is as much as Luck Fairy;

5: Line login and Facebook login is accessible in Ocean King Fishing Online, actual social interactions!

our fb web page:https://www.fb.com/OceanKingOnline/









Incoming Search:

