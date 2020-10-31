Pro Series Drag Racing: More practical, extra customizable, extra enjoyable!

Pro Series Drag Racing – essentially the most practical and fascinating drag racing expertise ever created for cellular gadgets – is lastly right here! Build, Race, and Tune your automotive till it is on the absolute peak of it is efficiency. Get your expertise in profession mode, then take it on-line and go up towards the perfect of the perfect in on-line multiplayer play! This is not any over produced side-scrolling wanna be racer. This is uncooked drag racing – NO FLUFF! – simply you, your automotive, and your rivals.

FEATURES

CAREER MODE

With 4 totally different courses of automobiles the Pro Series profession has one thing for each gear head. Street automobiles, Pro Mods, Funny Cars, and Top Fuel Dragsters. Career mode is an in-depth have a look at what it is prefer to work your manner by way of the ranks of drag racing, and can take a look at even the perfect driver!

FULL CUSTOMIZATION FOR YOUR CARS

Pro Series provides you whole management over how your automotive appears to be like: Custom paint, wraps, wheels, physique kits – the listing goes on and on. You may even change the colour of the roll bar within the Pro Mod automobiles! There are thousands and thousands of various combos, and that permits you to get your automotive the best way YOU need it.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Play different racers from all around the world in on-line multiplayer play. There are three racing sorts in multiplayer – Bracket Racing, Heads Up Racing, and Grudge Racing. If you are not acquainted with these please look them up earlier than trying a race! These races are TOUGH, and are wagered races.

TUNE YOUR CAR

In Pro Series you get full management over the gearing, rev limiter, suspension, timing, gasoline supply, enhance, and launch management of your automotive. The included dyno lets you take a look at modifications made and ensure you’re going the best path! The tuning is sort of limitless – Want to run a tall first gear with a brief rear? You can! Want to launch on the limiter? You can! The tuning facets are so in-depth which you could even alter how excessive off the bottom your wheelie bar is! Mess up your tune? No worries – simply go to the mechanic and he’ll reset you to a base tune. Pro Series additionally provides you a limiteless quantity of Test-n-Tune races to ensure your automotive is the perfect it may be.

MODIFICATIONS

In Pro Series you will not survive lengthy working round in a inventory automotive. So we have given you over 300 totally different modifications throughout the courses to maintain up with the remainder of the racers. Different engine blocks, intakes, valve trains, exhausts, tires, and so on… As you modify your automotive you’ll have to sustain in your tune as every modification barely modifications your automotive’s means. To keep at peak efficiency, ensure you’re consistently testing and tweaking your tune – or rent a Crew Chief they usually’ll maintain it for you!

FREE

Pro Series Drag Racing is advert supported, and fully free to obtain. If you need to disable adverts, all it’s essential to do is buy gold inside the sport. Ads can be disabled with *ANY* buy of gold within the sport!

Note: If you select to affix as a Pro Series Silver or Gold Member then you might be agreeing to an auto-renewing subscription plan that may routinely be charged each month by way of your iTunes account ($2.99 for Silver, and $6.99 for Gold). Please go to http://racerslog.internet/privateness.html for privateness and http://racerslog.internet/phrases.html for phrases of use.









