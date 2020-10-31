Receipt Hog – Get paid to shop

Receipt Hog is a enjoyable and straightforward approach to flip your on a regular basis receipts into actual money and rewards!

HOW IT WORKS:

1) Take photos of your receipts from any retailer, restaurant or cafe…

2) Earn Receipt Hog rewards like cash, spins on the digital slot machine, and sweepstakes prizes…

3) Cash out with PayPal or Amazon present playing cards. Cha-ching!

Receipt Hog is an unique alternative to affix a various neighborhood of people that receives a commission for importing photos of their receipts for market analysis. We’ve had so many individuals be part of our panel of customers (we’ve already paid out over $2.5 million!) that areas at the moment are restricted.

FEATURES:

– Watch your Hog develop fatter as you feed him extra receipts – a fatter Hog means a fatter payout for you!

– You’ll love taking part in the Hog Slot machine the place you may win additional cash, an on the spot $100, and even have your final purchasing journey paid for.

– Earn extra once you stage up, win sweepstakes prizes, and full quick surveys!

– Enjoy a very uncluttered pockets – Receipt Hog means that you can entry a digital copy of your receipts in a single safe place.

HERE’S WHAT OUR USERS ARE SAYING:

“Anything that pays you back for things you normally buy anyway is great in my book!”

“For these of you who wish to be good together with your cash, this app is for you.”

“This is a seriously bad a** app. Get paid for doing your normal shopping. What’s not to love?”

“I’ve cashed out several times through PayPal. I love that you can save all of your digitized receipts for your personal record. Pretty cool if you ask me!”

A NOTE ON BATTERY:

We use real-time location expertise to greatest serve customers extra earnings alternatives. But, as with all apps of this kind, please be aware that continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.

Request to affix Receipt Hog right now once you obtain the app!









Incoming Search:

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy hack,

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy cheat,

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy iOS hack,

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy android hack,

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy generator,

Receipt Hog – Get paid to buy on-line cheat.