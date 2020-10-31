Stick RPG 2 Director’s Cut

Thrust into an unfamiliar and weird metropolis, discover your house amongst the unusual residents by incomes cash, shopping for property and build up your stats. Collect the mysterious trans-dimensional artifacts to resolve the thriller of Paper Thin City!

You’ve waited 7 years for this recreation, it is lastly time to enter the 2nd Dimension – once more!

• Climb the ranks in dozens of professions together with Doctor, Hitman, Drug Dealer, or Male Escort!

• Enjoy a richly populated world with lots of of NPCs and quests.

• Collect and do battle utilizing over 30 weapons.

• Cruise the relationship scene and land your self a spouse!

• Buy a condominium, mansion, or perhaps a citadel to chill in and name your personal!









