Traffic Racer is a milestone within the style of infinite arcade racing. Drive your automotive by freeway site visitors, earn money, improve your automotive and purchase new ones. Try to be one of many quickest drivers within the international leaderboards.

KEY FEATURES

– Stunning 3D graphics

– Smooth and life like automotive dealing with

– 35+ completely different vehicles to select from

– 5 detailed environments: suburb, desert, snowy, wet and metropolis night time

– 5 recreation modes: Endless, Two-Way, Time Trial, Police Chase and Free Ride

– Basic customization by paint and wheels

– Over 15 completely different fashions for site visitors

– Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements

– iOS 7 MFi controller help

– Rich language help

GAMEPLAY

– Tilt or Touch to steer

– Touch gasoline button to accelarate

– Touch brake button to decelerate

TIPS

– The quicker you go the extra scores you get

– When driving over 100 kmh, overtake vehicles intently to get bonus scores and money

– Driving in other way in two-way mode offers further rating and money

The recreation might be up to date consistently. Please fee and provides your suggestions for additional enchancment of the sport.

TRAILER

* http://youtu.be/E4bpHZLRhPY

