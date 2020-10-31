WordCross Champ – Brain Puzzle

Are you able to be the subsequent Crossword Champ ?? !

Perfect recreation for all crossword champs and phrase puzzle lovers who like to be taught new vocabulary and problem their English IQ daily.

Word Cross Champ is a free crossword recreation, NO WiFi ,Free Word Puzzle for all of the true Crossword Geniuses and Word Search Champs.

Enjoy Word Finder and Connect game-play

– 1500+ Challenging free crossword puzzles and free phrase cross video games.

– Enjoy the sport at your individual tempo and no cut-off dates.

– Connect letters simply by swiping and discover phrases to unravel enjoyable finest phrase cross video games.

– Find the hidden crossword puzzles to earn extra cash and resolve particular phrase cross puzzles to earn extra rewards.

– Every phrase recreation solved is a rewarding expertise and benefit from the addictive free crossword puzzle recreation.

– Starts straightforward and with each phrase recreation solved your mind will begin having the true exercise and exams your vocabulary.

– Daily crossword puzzle of Word video games to maintain your mind exercised daily.

– “Word Of the Day” daily so as to add new phrases to your vocabulary and now have enjoyable whereas enjoying free crossword video games.

– Try your luck with Free Spins daily and earn cash.

Features:

– Simple Modern UI, straightforward, and enjoyable word-cross recreation!

– Free phrase recreation app and play OFFLINE or ONLINE – wherever, anytime, anyplace.

– Daily Bonus Coins & Surprise Gifts

– Free 200 cash to begin your crossword puzzle recreation.

– Never run out of cash.Every crossword puzzle solved is a rewarding expertise.

– Find Extra hidden phrases to earn extra cash.

– 12+ Unique phrase ranges and earn the Word Badges.

– Solve the troublesome phrase puzzle ranges and earn much more cash.

– Increasing stage of problem with each phrase search and puzzle.

– Special Words Games have particular rewards.

– Spin Wheel to earn extra cash for Free!.

Any challenge with free crossword video games? please do drop us a mail to [email protected]

Keep Playing and Keep having enjoyable.

Brain Fun.









