Airline Commander

Conquer routes worldwide, fly amid actual site visitors and construct your fleet!

Create the most effective airline on this planet and handle dozens of airliners.

Fly from the primary hubs to open 1000’s of routes in direction of all the most important airports of the world.

Earn from contracts, finishing takeoffs, landings, taxiing and thrilling challenges in a whole lot of airports with life like runways and excessive definition areas.

Increase your automated earnings because of the routes you open and conquer the sky!

There are a whole lot of licenses out there to enhance your abilities. Learn find out how to use all airplanes controls, and to deal with faults, emergencies and unfavorable climate situations. The extra you enhance the extra you earn along with your airline; construct the definitive fleet amid real-time air site visitors!

Features:

– Dozens of airliners to construct your definitive fleet: turbine, response, single deck or double deck

– Dozens of essential hubs with taxiways to open 1000’s of routes in direction of all the most important airports of the world

– Hundreds of life like airports and runways. Regions and airports with excessive definition satellite tv for pc pictures, maps and worldwide navigation

– Thousands of various conditions to deal with throughout takeoff, touchdown, and all taxiing and airborne phases

– Real-time air site visitors, with actual airways, on the bottom and in flight

– Simplified flight system with navigation assist or flight simulation for superior customers

– Realistic SID/STAR takeoff and touchdown procedures with pushback system, taxiing and the likelihood to dock on the finger with particular person show

– Compete in opposition to pilots and airways from all world wide to show you are the most effective

– Realistic totally different occasions of the day with solar, moon, stars and real-time climate situations

– Customizable airline livery

Technical particulars of the flight simulator:

– Control tower communication to handle air site visitors and supply help

– Takeoffs and landings from fundamental to superior and with Instrument Landing System (ILS)

– Primary Flight Display and Navigation Display

– Advanced engine system with startup, faults and fireplace suppression

– Fuel administration with weight balancing, gas dumping, actual consumption, stall, APU and engine strain

– Autopilot with management of all flight parameters: altitude, velocity, heading and vertical velocity

– Failure of sensors, devices, ASM, gas tanks, touchdown gear and engines

– Malfunction of flaps, rudder, air brakes and radar

– Hydraulic faults, tire issues, fireplace on board

– Wind, turbulence and fog with numerous ranges of severity

– Ice and extreme frost with ANTI-ICE system

– Weather Radar to handle microbursts and faults brought on by lightning

Support:

Support:

For problems with the game and strategies please write to: [email protected]









