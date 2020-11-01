The most enjoyable SLG Game ever! Raise your individual military, lead your highly effective DRAGON and KNIGHTS to struggle for Glory in Blaze of Battle! Build a mighty City and battle towards thousands and thousands of gamers worldwide.

Play for FREE on this award-winning technique recreation now! Join a mighty Alliance to speak and make mates with gamers all world wide. Train a number of troops and get your self ready for assaults towards numerous rivals.

The entire City is relying on you! Claim your Destiny Now!

FEATURES:

– Build and customise your individual City.

– Raise an enormous military to overwhelm your enemies with superior forces!

– Command the Dragon to steer your military to ultimate victory.

– Summon probably the most trustworthy Knights to struggle on your glory.

– Battle towards thousands and thousands of gamers worldwide.

– Join a mighty Alliance and Rally Wars towards highly effective rivals with allies!

– Talk and strategize with your pals in On-line Real-Time Chat.

– Conduct Researches to successfully increase the Development of your City.

– Forge highly effective gear on your Dragon. Bring up the best commander ever!

– Brutal Monsters roaming round, defeat them to get uncommon gear components completely for FREE!

– Participate in varied occasions to win valuable rewards day-after-day.

NOTES:

– Network connection is required.

– Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod contact.

CONTACT US:

If you will have any issues or options, please e mail us at [email protected]









Incoming Search:

Blaze of Battle hack,

Blaze of Battle cheat,

Blaze of Battle iOS hack,

Blaze of Battle android hack,

Blaze of Battle generator,

Blaze of Battle on-line cheat.

Free Blaze of Battle Bag of Gems, Free Blaze of Battle Basket of Gems, Free Blaze of Battle Chest of Gems, Free Blaze of Battle Sack of Gems, Free Blaze of Battle Pile of Gems, Free Blaze of Battle Box of Gems.