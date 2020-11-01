Bloons TD Battles

Play the top-rated tower protection franchise on this free head-to-head technique recreation.

It’s monkey vs monkey for the primary time ever – go face to face with different gamers in a Bloon-popping battle for victory. From the creators of best-selling Bloons TD 5, this all new Battles recreation is specifically designed for multiplayer fight, that includes over 20 customized head-to-head tracks, unbelievable towers and upgrades, all-new assault and protection boosts, and the power to manage bloons immediately and ship them charging previous your opponent’s defenses.

Check out these superior options:

* Head-to-head two participant Bloons TD

* Over 20 customized Battles tracks

* 22 superior monkey towers, every with 8 highly effective upgrades, together with the by no means earlier than seen C.O.B.R.A. Tower.

* Assault Mode – handle robust defenses and ship bloons immediately in opposition to your opponent

* Defensive Mode – construct up your revenue and outlast your challenger along with your superior defenses

* Battle Arena Mode – Put your medallions on the road in a excessive stakes Assault recreation. Winner takes all.

* All new Monkey Tower Boost – supercharge your monkey towers to assault sooner for a restricted time

* All new Bloons Boost – energy up your bloons to cost your opponent in Assault mode

* Battle it out for high scores on the weekly leaderboards and win superior prizes.

* Create and be part of non-public matches to problem any of your Facebook or Game Center mates

* 16 cool achievements to assert

* Customize your bloons with decals so your victory has a signature stamp

“…outstanding gameplay”

— Modojo, 4/5 stars

“…excellent for players seeking a real challenge”

— Gamezebo, 4/5 stars

“…simplfied-yet-fun multiplayer”

— 148Apps, 4/5 stars

Universal app, accessible for iPhone 4 and up, iPod contact 4 and up, and all variations of iPad.

REQUIRES INTERNET CONNECTION

YouTubers and Streamers: Ninja Kiwi is actively growing, supporting, and selling channel creators on YouTube, Twitch, Kamcord, and Mobcrush. If you aren’t already working with us, maintain making movies after which inform us about your channel at [email protected]









Incoming Search:

Bloons TD Battles hack,

Bloons TD Battles cheat,

Bloons TD Battles iOS hack,

Bloons TD Battles android hack,

Bloons TD Battles generator,

Bloons TD Battles on-line cheat.

Free Bloons TD Battles Club Room Unlock, Free Bloons TD Battles Handful of Medallions, Free Bloons TD Battles Bag of Medallions, Free Bloons TD Battles COBRA Tower, Free Bloons TD Battles Starter Pack, Free Bloons TD Battles Club Room Unlock, Free Bloons TD Battles Small Energy Potion, Free Bloons TD Battles Monkey Apprentice Tiers 3&4, Free Bloons TD Battles Bag of Medallions, Free Bloons TD Battles Chest of Medallions.