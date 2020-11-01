Be ready for infinite hours of enjoyable and leisure! Download now at no cost!

Baking cookies may be very easy:

– Bake as many cookies as you may by tapping on a large cookie. The quicker you faucet, the extra you bake!

– As quickly as you’ve sufficient cookies, head over to the Cookie Shop and use your cookies to purchase upgrades and PowerUps so you may bake cookies even quicker!

– Keep a watch out for the Golden Cookie Rain and flavored milk waves. They’ll assist increase your manufacturing!

– You have 2 new highly effective boosts at your fingertips: The Lucky Spin with a free every day spin, and the Time Machine which accelerates time AND your cookie manufacturing!

– Brand new CookieLand Map, the place you may level-up, monitor your progress, and see what stage your mates are on! Be the quickest to finish the achievements to get forward of everybody!

Cookie Clickers 2’s infinite gameplay will assist you to play for an indefinite quantity of time– or a minimum of till you bake such a rare quantity of cookies that your gadget will be unable to depend them anymore!

Become a Cookie Clickers God by baking 1 QUADRILLION cookies!

Log in to Facebook to play with your mates and evaluate your Cookie rating within the international leaderboards!

Baking has by no means been so enjoyable. Start now! Invite your mates to bake too and have enjoyable competing with one another for the title of quickest cookie baker!

