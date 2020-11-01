Welcome to Fashion Story™, the fashionable new sport in TeamLava’s hit digital world “Story” sequence! Fashion-hungry customers are on the sidewalk ready for the doorways to your sizzling new clothes boutique to open. Choose and inventory the very newest fashions and designs, then structure the shop and altering rooms earlier than getting ready for the purchasing rush.

– Customize and decorate your individual character, selecting from a wide range of make-ups, hairstyles and clothes traces!

– Unlock stylish designer garments traces and progressive fashionable equipment, inserting them in your retailer to attract trendsetting clients in from far and vast.

– Showcase your type and creativity to design the structure and decor for a surprising style boutique.

– Visit your mates’ boutiques and “like” gadgets of their shops to provide them a free present.

– Invite your Facebook associates to be your neighbors.

– FREE updates with new clothes, equipment, character make-up and boutique decorations each week!

– It’s FREE!

Please observe that Fashion Story™ is free to play, however you should buy in-app gadgets with actual cash. To delete this characteristic, in your machine go to Settings Menu -> General -> Restrictions choice. You can then merely flip off In-App Purchases underneath “Allowed Content”. In addition, Fashion Story™ might hyperlink to social media providers, comparable to Facebook, and Storm8 may have entry to your data by means of such providers.

Follow Storm8

www.storm8.com

fb.com/storm8

twitter.com/storm8









Incoming Search:

Fashion Story™ hack,

Fashion Story™ cheat,

Fashion Story™ iOS hack,

Fashion Story™ android hack,

Fashion Story™ generator,

Fashion Story™ on-line cheat.

Free Fashion Story™ 24 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 50 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 24 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 105 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 50 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 105 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 9 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 50 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 105 Gems, Free Fashion Story™ 275 Gems.