Set within the fascinating metropolis of New Orleans, Gangstar New Orleans is the biggest open world ever launched on cell, stuffed with distinctive underworld characters, participating story missions, intense automobile chases, and explosive capturing motion! In New Orleans, something can occur!

Gangstar New Orleans options:

• An Open World bustling with life and crime!

• Tons of story missions in New Orleans’s assorted metropolis districts: from the French Quarter, to the slums, to the mysterious bayou. Each district has its personal distinctive action-filled taste.

• Luxurious Mansions: Claim your individual non-public island and develop it into the final word housing complicated! Show off your dream home, automobile assortment & costly boats.

• Turf Wars: Defend your turf & raid these of others. Introducing GvG mode.

• Fun customization & theme assortment.

• AAA graphics and an incredible recreation soundtrack.

For followers of open-world motion video games, the Gangstar collection, enjoyable capturing video games, gangsters and free video games.

Download it right now!

*IMPORTANT* Gangstar New Orleans requires an iPhone 5 (or newer), an iPad mini 2 (or newer), an iPad (4th technology) (or newer), or an iPod contact (sixth technology) (or newer). An Internet connection is required to play.

