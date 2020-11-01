Guide for Binding of Isaac

Quickly discover all the data you want in regards to the sport Binding of Isaac: Rebirth and all DLCs: Afterbirth, Afterbirth+, all Booster Packs, and likewise Antibirth mod.

* This information reveals you complete details about:

– Items (with synergies and interactions)

– Trinkets

– Cards

– Achievements

– Pickups

– Transformations

– Seeds

– Pills

– Marks

– Monsters

– Characters

– Bosses

– Objects (Machines, Beggars, Obstacles and Chests)

– Floors

– Rooms

– Challenges

– Collection View

*Multiple visualisation modes (icon, easy checklist, detailed checklist, shade sorting)

*Ability to use a number of filters to the merchandise checklist:

– Type (Active or Passive)

– Sub kind (Tear modifier, Familiar or Orbital)

– Pool kind (Angel Room, Beggar, Boss Room, Challenge Room, Curse Room… )

Disclaimer:

This software is an unofficial information for Binding of Isaac

This app isn’t related, affiliated, endorsed, sponsored or accepted by Edmund McMillen or Nicalis Inc.









