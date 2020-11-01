Sunday, November 1, 2020
    KeepTruckin Electronic Logbook




    KeepTruckin is the best rated Electronic Logbook App and ELD system, utilized by over
    500,000 drivers and 40,000 firms! The KeepTruckin Electronic Logbook App permits you to
    report your Hours of Service in your smartphone or pill — a FREE digital log.
    KeepTruckin is absolutely compliant with FMCSA and DOT rules.

    ELD COMPLIANT LOGBOOK
    Simply join the KeepTruckin App to the KeepTruckin ELD {hardware} system through
    Bluetooth or USB to adjust to the ELD mandate.

    PROACTIVE VIOLATION ALERTS
    KeepTruckin alerts you in case you are working out of driving time so you’ll be able to keep away from Hours of
    Service violations.

    COMPREHENSIVE RECAP
    View your hours labored for the week and hours obtainable at present and tomorrow.

    SECURE INSPECTION MODE
    Inspection Mode means that you can present your logs to an officer throughout a roadside inspection
    with out sacrificing your privateness. You can set a passcode earlier than you hand your cell
    system to an officer, stopping them from viewing something besides on your digital log
    within the KeepTruckin App. You may e mail or fax logs to an officer free of charge.

    VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORTS

    Easily full pre-trip and post-trip inspection experiences and DVIRs so you’ll be able to maintain observe
    of any defects.

    DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT AND MESSAGING
    Keep up-to- date together with your fleet supervisor via the Messaging and Documents options
    within the KeepTruckin ELD App. Easily message your fleet supervisor and add paperwork like
    Bills of Lading or Accident Photos so that you by no means have to depart your elogs app!

    GET SUPPORT WHEN YOU NEED IT
    Call or e mail our pleasant 24/7 assist staff with any questions!

    The KeepTruckin Electronic Logbook App is a particularly easy-to- use, easy, and user-
    pleasant trucking elog and free ELD app that drivers, fleet managers, carriers, and proprietor
    operators love. KeepTruckin has been featured in all the massive highway and trucking
    magazines equivalent to Overdrive, FleetOwner and CCJ. KeepTruckin is the best rated free
    trucker app for the ELD mandate.

    The KeepTruckin digital logs app is suitable with all Android telephones and tablets
    working Android 4.3 or larger, in addition to all iPhones and iPads working iOS 9.0 or larger.

    For extra info relating to the KeepTruckin Electronic Logbook App and the FMCSA
    licensed KeepTruckin ELD and AOBRD resolution, go to keeptruckin.com.

    SUPPORTED CYCLES

    – USA Property 70hr / 8day
    – USA Property 60hr / 7day
    – USA Passenger 70hr / 8day
    – USA Passenger 60hr / 7day
    – USA Oil and Gas 70hr / 8day
    – USA Oil and Gas 60hr / 7day
    – Canada South 70hr / 7day (Cycle 1)
    – Canada South 120hr / 14day (Cycle 2)
    – Canada South Oil and Gas
    – Canada North 80hr / 7day (Cycle 1)
    – Canada North 120hr / 14day (Cycle 2)
    – Alaska Property 70hr / 7 day
    – Alaska Property 80hr / 8 day
    – Alaska Passenger 70hr / 7 day
    – Alaska Passenger 80hr / 8 day
    – Alaska Oil and Gas 70hr / 7 day
    – Alaska Oil and Gas 80hr / 8 day
    – California Property 80hr / 8day
    – California Passenger 80hr / 8day
    – California Oil and Gas 80hr / 8day
    – Texas 70hr / 7day

    WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING
    “Best elogs app ever”
    “It’s the easiest e-log you can use and it works great”
    “I purchased 3 ELDs to see the one which labored finest. Keep Trucking was by far the very best fingers
    down”
    “This app is great at performing its meant makes use of and makes it straightforward to tailor to every
    driver”
    “Easy to use, great customer support”
    “Why aren’t all companies using this as the ELD mandate solution?”

    BACKGROUND LOCATION DISCLAIMER
    The KeepTruckin App requests entry to find out your location whereas the app is within the
    background. Continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower
    battery life. However, this isn’t a difficulty for the KeepTruckin App as a result of it by no means leaves
    the GPS on for greater than 10 seconds at a time and solely allows it sometimes. The app
    has been examined each with and with out location enabled and the distinction in battery life is
    negligible.




