Madden NFL Overdrive Football

Welcome to the subsequent period of Madden on cellular – Madden NFL Overdrive. Completely rebuilt from the bottom up, that is our largest and finest launch in franchise historical past, delivering an all-new stage of competitors and stunningly life like visuals. Build your genuine All-Pro staff, then dive into real-time PvP to dominate pals and foes on the gridiron. Fuel your technique with Captains and Coaches, and enhance your soccer abilities in seconds with enjoyable Live Event mini video games. This is your season!

DOMINATE YOUR RIVALS IN REAL TIME

Be the final supervisor and construct your NFL staff, then go head-to-head with actual gamers all over the world in real-time PvP. Prove your abilities and regulate your technique on the fly in fast, offense-only matchups with fantasy-style scoring. Earn followers, improve your XP, and rank up your staff for unbelievable rewards. And with no Stamina necessities, you may play as typically as you want.

BOOST YOUR TEAM WITH CAPTAINS AND COACHES

Enhance your squad with actual soccer heroes. Appoint Captains, like Antonio Brown or Deshaun Watson, who propel your sports activities technique, present extra targets for scoring bonuses, and increase your Overdrive meter. View your Coach’s distinctive Tactics to counter opponents or give your offense benefits so you may rating massive. Choose the mixtures of participant playing cards that suit your playstyle whereas maximizing your staff’s chemistry.

AMPLIFY YOUR GAME IN LIVE EVENTS

Quickly enhance your abilities whenever you run by new Live Event mini video games. Avoid hazard areas as you head for the tip zone in Mine Field, observe your blockers to attain a landing in Flying V, and shut down the competitors earlier than their first down in new defensive drills.

HIT THE FIELD LIKE NEVER BEFORE

With a recent engine and broadcast-style presentation, Madden NFL Overdrive delivers unbelievable gameplay depth and signature participant animations – run, deal with, and move the ball fluidly with real-time physics. Plus, earn easy-to-understand rewards that suit your wants, nail area targets with a very revamped kicking recreation, enter Leagues along with your friends to crush the competitors and prime the leaderboards, and far more. This is your Madden second!

