【Description】

Royal Chaos is a card-based journey sport that brings you an immersive tackle the Chinese historical palace carved by romance. Being thrust into the dramatic however struggling chaos as a noble girl, will you grin and bear the future? Or write your individual story – adorned with stunning trend, romantic encounters, and the surrenders of your enemies!

【Feature】

Enter A Dreamlike Kingdom of Romance

The Greatest Royal Experience of ALL.

Immerse In 3D Storylines

Embrace your character’s selections and pursue a contented ending!

Collect Dazzling Costumes

Conquer along with your magnificence. Various outfits to construct your individual trendy palace trend and stand out in magnificence contest. Let your wardrobe be your weapon.

Compose Your Love Diary

Battle in an arduous royal battle or develop into immersed in a romantic love affair. Summon historic figures to your support in fierce turn-based fight.

Own Designated Perfect Lover

Chat with different gamers, take a stroll by means of stunning courtyards, or take pleasure in a non-public candlelit dinner!

COMMUNITY

Official Website : http://rc.wishgamer.com/index.html

Facebook：https://www.fb.com/RoyalChaosWG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RoyalChaosWG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalchaosofficial/

Fandom: http://royalchaos.wikia.com/wiki/Royal_Chaos_Wiki

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/RoyalChaos/

Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/QXWn8yu

SUPPORT: [email protected]









Incoming Search:

Royal Chaos hack,

Royal Chaos cheat,

Royal Chaos iOS hack,

Royal Chaos android hack,

Royal Chaos generator,

Royal Chaos on-line cheat.

Free Royal Chaos 6Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 30Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 60Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 90Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 180Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 300Jade Pack, Free Royal Chaos 600Jade Pack.