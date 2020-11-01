WELCOME TO THE FUNNIEST CARTOON PUZZLE ADVENTURE!

From the creators of Toy Blast comes the last word puzzle recreation with distinctive gameplay and limitless enjoyable!

Enter the loopy cartoon world starring Cooper Cat, Wally Wolf, Bruno Bear and luxuriate in a great deal of whacky and difficult ranges! Blast cubes and create highly effective combos to move ranges. Solve puzzles to assist the Toon gang as they journey round magical worlds!

Join the wildest journey of your life and have a BLAST!

FEATURES:

● Complete tons of difficult ranges and unlock new episodes!

● Play with distinctive recreation goals and dozens of entertaining obstacles!

● Unlock whacky boosters to blast your method to the subsequent degree!

● Collect stars by finishing ranges to win superior rewards!

● Create your individual staff & compete with others to rule the puzzle world!

● Receive lives out of your teammates to maintain on taking part in!

● Sync your recreation simply between your cellphone and pill!

● Easy and enjoyable to play but difficult to grasp!









Incoming Search:

Toon Blast hack,

Toon Blast cheat,

Toon Blast iOS hack,

Toon Blast android hack,

Toon Blast generator,

Toon Blast on-line cheat.

Free Toon Blast Tiny Coin Pack, Free Toon Blast Super Bundle, Free Toon Blast Toon Bundle, Free Toon Blast Small Coin Pack, Free Toon Blast Tiny Coin Pack, Free Toon Blast Medium Coin Pack, Free Toon Blast Beginner’s Bundle, Free Toon Blast Piggy Bank, Free Toon Blast Mega Bundle, Free Toon Blast Large Coin Pack.